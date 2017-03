By John F. Russell

You won’t find her name at the top of last weekend’s Gore-Tex Grand Traverse results, but for Laraine Martin and teammate Morgan Landers — who tested their physical and mental strength in the 40-mile ski and mountaineering challenge — quitting was never an option.

By the time Steamboat Springs’ Martin and Vail’s Landers had reached the top of Aspen Mountain Saturday, the official clock for the race had expired, the crowds at the …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today