By Joel Reichenberger

The Steamboat Wranglers got every possible second they could out of their inaugural season of hockey — 40 games in the regular season, then two post-season series, each played to the maximum three possible games.

All that hockey — 2,760 minutes, 191 goals — and it came down to the final minute and one goal.

The Pikes Peak Miners scored with 3 minutes, 56 seconds remaining in the third period, then held off the Wranglers’ desperate attempts …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today