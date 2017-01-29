By Nick Esares/For Steamboat Today

Committing to a healthier lifestyle through exercise is perhaps the most widely accepted New Year’s resolution, however, the dedication many show in January often falls to the wayside in a matter of weeks.

Old Town Hot Springs Fitness Director Marietta Roberts is familiar with seeing resolutions fail.

“People tend to be very excited in the first two weeks. They think they have to be work out warriors and commit to an hour and a half every day,” …read more

