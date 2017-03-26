By Nick Esares/For Steamboat Today

As we enter mud season and the abundance of water in the Yampa Valley begins to thaw and flow, it’s a good time to remember that water safety should be a top priority for parents whose children plan to be around water.

According to a case study of drowning accidents conducted by Pediatrics & Adolescent Medicine, participation in formal swim lessons was associated with an 88-percent reduction in the risk of drowning among 1- to 4-year-old …read more

