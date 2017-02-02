By Joel Reichenberger

The Opening Ceremonies won’t begin for more than a year, but the 2018 Winter Olympic clock started ticking for at least one Steamboat Springs athlete Wednesday at Mammoth Mountain Resort in California.

The last U.S. Grand Prix event of the year, taking place this week at Mammoth Mountain, is also, for several disciplines, the first qualifying event leading up to the 2018 Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea. Freeskiing slopestylers and halfpipers and snowboard slopestylers …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today