New albums from a pair of emerging rappers debuted atop the Billboard 200 as Lil Uzi Vert’s Luv Is Rage 2 opened up at Number One, one spot ahead XXXTentacion’s 17.

Luv Is Rage 2 chalked up 135,000 total copies in its debut week, helped in part by

This article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: On the Charts: Lil Uzi Vert, XXXTentacion Invade Top Two Spots

Via:: Rolling Stone