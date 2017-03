Sunday, March 5, 2017

Police, fire and ambulance calls

10:38 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to a report of a purse that was found at the Steamboat Springs Transit Center.

11:06 a.m. Officers were called to a report of a boy who ran away from his parents near the intersection of Village Drive and Après Ski Way. He was located before police arrived to help look for him.

Noon Officers were called to …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today