The Steamboat Springs School District will begin offering online enrollment registration, starting with preschool, kindergarten and first-grade students, beginning Monday, March 13 for the 2017-18 school year.

Previously, all registrations were done in person and via paper, and the online registrations are the first step in eliminating the use of paper for enrollments.

The district will accept enrollments through the Infinite Campus system, and a video tutorial about the process is available here.

Via:: Steamboat Today