By Teresa Ristow

Open enrollment is taking place through January for families interested in attending Mountain Village Montessori Charter School, a tuition-free public school just west of Steamboat Springs.

The preschool through fifth-grade school opened in fall 2016 and will add two classrooms and sixth grade to the campus this year.

A series of informational events are planned during January for interested families.

“We’re adding sixth grade so that our fifth-grade families, if they choose, can continue …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today