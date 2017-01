By Teresa Ristow

Organizers are expecting 500 or more people for Saturday’s Women’s March on Steamboat Springs, a positive demonstration that coincides with hundreds of others across the nation and world.

What: Women’s March on Steamboat Springs

When: 10 a.m. Saturday, performances on courthouse lawn beginning at 11 a.m.

Where: Starts at the lawn outside Bud Werner Memorial Library and heads east

The march begins moving at 10 a.m. Saturday from the lawn outside the

