A reliable, fully staffed public transit system is a crucial commodity in a resort town such as Steamboat Springs. This was graphically illustrated during the recent WinterWonderGrass event, which saw thousands of festival goers descend upon Steamboat and record numbers of riders utilizing the city’s free bus service.

Steamboat Springs Transit took a proactive step toward securing our supply of seasonal bus drivers by hosting Friday’s summer job fair, but the scarcity …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today