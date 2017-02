Kathy Connell, chairwoman of the State Transportation Commission and a resident of Steamboat Springs, told Steamboat Today this week she has reservations about the inequities inherent to the new “SnowStang” program, which will test the skiing public’s enthusiasm for a bus trip to ski areas primarily up and down the I-70 corridor on the western side of the Eisenhower Tunnel during tryouts Feb 11 and 25.

Via:: Steamboat Today