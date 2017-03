It was a First Amendment victory when District Judge Shelley Hill ruled March 16 that the court should not have closed a Jan. 26 court hearing that outlined the plea deal offered to Miguel Diaz-Martinez, a 60-year-old man charged with 41 felonies and accused of exchanging drugs for sex with underage girls, by the District Attorney’s Office.

Via:: Steamboat Today