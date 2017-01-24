In recognition of National Drug and Alcohol Facts Week, an informational parent night will take place beginning at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Steamboat Springs High School, 45 Maple St.

The 90-minute presentation will include movie trailers and clips from “Chasing the Dragon,” “The Untold Story of Andy Irons” and “High School 9-1-1.”

Guest speakers will include Routt County Sheriff Garrett Wiggins, Mara Rhodes and Liz Baldwin, a Yampa Valley Medical Center nurse, who will discuss the impact

