Pat DiNizio, the lead singer and songwriter of the New Jersey rock group the Smithereens, died Tuesday at the age of 62.

The Smithereens confirmed DiNizio’s death in a statement. No cause of death was provided, but the singer had experienced numerous health issues and injuries in recent

