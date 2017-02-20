Let me begin by saying I think Steamboat Today is a gem — great local coverage, great investigative journalism (easement on Iron Horse, etc.), great photography, great sports coverage. Congratulations.

Now then, I don’t pretend to understand the newspaper industry, but from what I’ve read in Steamboat Today for the last three or four months, your editorial coverage comes from the New York Times and the Tribune Content Agency.

From the Times, I’ve read columns by Frank …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today