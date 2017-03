By Patti Mosbey/For the Saturday Morning Press

Let me tell you how I got my name as Trojan, ”the little horse that snuck into Sand Wash.”

You see, a couple years ago a beautiful grey stallion went missing from Sand Wash. He was on a mission to find himself a mare of his own and maybe the local gals just weren’t interested in him. As the summer wore on not much was thought of the missing grey, after all, there’s lots of grey …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today