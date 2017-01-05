By Julia Ben-Asher/For Steamboat Today

Singer-songwriter Paul Thorn rubs elbows with the kings and queens of the music industry. He’s opened for, played alongside and worked with greats including Sting, Toby Keith, Jeff Beck and Texas country music icons Randy Rogers and Jerry Jeff Walker.

What: The Paul Thorn Band at Strings

When: 7 p.m. Jan. 6

Where: Strings Music Pavilion, 900 Strings Road

But the brightest highlight of the job for Thorn, he’ll tell you, is his fans.

