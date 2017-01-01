By Matt Stensland

Peabody Energy, owner of the Twentymile Mine in Routt County, is on course to emerge from bankruptcy.

Last week, Peabody announced it had filed its plan of reorganization.

“I think it’s a great thing,” Routt County Commissioner Doug Monger said. “We look forward to helping them out in the future with our partnership.”

Peabody has set a goal of coming out of bankruptcy around the beginning of the second quarter in 2017.

Monger said he believed the bankruptcy did …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today