By Matt Stensland

A man received injuries not thought to be life threatening after being hit by a shuttle Tuesday.

The incident occurred about 7:50 p.m. after a Steamboat Springs Transit bus stopped at a bus stop to let passengers off at Montview Lane and Mount Werner Road.

Police Commander Jerry Stabile said a 20-year-old man got off the bus and crossed in front of the vehicle to reach Mount Werner Road.

He was struck by a shuttle that was traveling …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today