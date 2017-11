Phish guitarist Trey Anastasio has announced a solo acoustic tour that will travel the eastern half of the United States in February.

The nine-date trek kicks off February 8th at Morristown, New Jersey’s Mayo Performing Arts Center and works its way south before concluding February 18th at Athens, Georgia’s

This article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: Phish’s Trey Anastasio Sets 2018 Solo Acoustic Tour

…read more

Via:: Rolling Stone