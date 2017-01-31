By Lauren Blair

An unidentified man robbed the west Kum & Go at gunpoint in Craig early Monday morning, taking an undisclosed amount of money from the convenience store, according to law officials.

Officers responded to the incident at 2:39 a.m. Monday morning. A male wearing a dark-colored hoodie or jacket, ski mask and sunglasses reportedly entered the store with a handgun and demanded money from the cash registers, according to a press release from the Craig Police Department. …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today