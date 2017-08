The day after MTV announced Pink is 2017’s Video Music Award’s honoree for the Video Vanguard Award, the singer addressed her critics. “You don’t have to like me at all, I’m ok with that. Just be a decent person,” she

This article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: Pink Slams Christina Aguilera Fan Account After VMA Video Vanguard Announcement

…read more

Via:: Rolling Stone