Friday, Feb. 17, 2017

2:14 a.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters were called to help an unconscious person on a bus at Stock Bridge Transit Center.

2:42 a.m. Officers were called to a report of loud wrestling and yelling in the 1300 block of Mountain Village Circle. It was college-age kids, and they were told to be quiet.

7:36 a.m. Officers were called to a report of a man who threw a soda can at a …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today