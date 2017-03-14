By Scott Franz

The city of Steamboat Springs’ long and bumpy quest to build a new police station is finally nearing the finish line after half a decade of planning.

On Tuesday, City Council members and Routt County commissioners were very receptive to the conceptual layout of a $16.7 million shared law enforcement facility next to the Routt County Jail.

“Bottom line, we’re building a building,” Routt County Commissioner Tim Corrigan said after the plans were detailed. “This ship is …read more

