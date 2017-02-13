Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017

Police, fire and ambulance calls

1 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to a report of a suspicious person walking on Blue Sage Circle. The person walked into a driveway, and the homeowner was concerned. Police could not find the person.

3:45 a.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue emergency responders were called to help someone having a seizure in the 600 block of Meadowbrook Circle.

1:43 a.m. Officers and Steamboat Springs …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today