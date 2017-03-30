By Teresa Ristow, Matt Stensland

Uniformed Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were at Steamboat Springs High School Thursday to help assure students and staff they were safe after a teacher found a vague note Wednesday suggesting a shooting might take place.

A teacher found a note that read, “you were always nice to me so when the shooting starts you are safe” at 2:07 p.m. Wednesday, shortly after a passing period.

“When class ended (at 1:50 p.m.), the note was …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today