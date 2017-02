Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017

1:55 a.m. Officers with the Steamboat Springs Police Department responded to a report of a liquor violation at Colorado Mountain College.

3:37 a.m. Officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 2000 block of Curve Plaza.

3:52 a.m. Officers responded to a report of a runaway in the 1300 block of Dream Island Plaza.

10:16 a.m. Officers responded to a theft report in the 600 block of Lincoln Avenue.

Via:: Steamboat Today