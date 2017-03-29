By Lisa Schlichtman

The Steamboat Springs Police Department is investigating a threatening note found in a Steamboat Springs High School classroom Wednesday afternoon.

According to Steamboat Springs High School Principal Kevin Taulman, a teacher found the note at 2:07 p.m. Wednesday and notified administration.

Police were immediately contacted and arrived at the high school to check the building and secure the exterior doors.

Multiple police officers were on campus at all times for the remainder of the school day, and the …read more

