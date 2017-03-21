By Matt Stensland

Police suspect the 37-year-old Steamboat Springs man charged in February with felony drug distribution died early Monday morning from a drug overdose.

Police Chief Cory Christensen said Charles “Chaz” L. Kavovit was found at about 1:45 a.m. by his girlfriend at his home on Spruce Street. Paramedics were called but they could not resuscitate him.

Christensen said police found evidence of drug use at Kavovit’s home.

Routt County Coroner Rob Ryg said an autopsy was performed Monday. He …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today