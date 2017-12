Andy Paley has co-written the most popular song in the history of SpongeBob SquarePants. That distinction might sound dubious, but to the franchise’s legions of fans, “The Best Day Ever” – originally heard during the closing credits of the 2004 SpongeBob movie – is a bona fide anthem.

This article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: Pop Virtuoso Andy Paley on His ‘SpongeBob’ Showstopper ‘The Best Day Ever’

…read more

Via:: Rolling Stone