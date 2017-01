By Teresa Ristow

About 1,900 acres of the Elk River Valley’s Deep Creek Ranch sold last week for $9.79 million to a buyer planning to use the property as a family retreat.

The 3,880-acre ranch was listed in late 2015 for $16.5 million, and the ranch’s nearly 2,000 remaining acres and ranch improvements are now listed for $7.25 million.

“What we sold was good recreation and grazing land, and what remains is …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today