By Audrey Dwyer

At 8 a.m. we wait.

Anxious and restless, the morning coffee starts to kick in. That perfect song selected, awaiting its cue. Echoing throughout the crowd are hoots and hollers for a day we’ve been waiting for all season.

A powder day in the ‘Boat.

On Thursday, the snow spirits granted Steamboat powder hounds a fresh, 20 inches of untouched, Champagne powder.

A town meeting of locals had commenced as friends greeted one another, and …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today