By Matt Stensland

Steamboat Ski Patrol was introduced to its newest member this week.

The 9-week-old Saint Bernard named Powder currently weighs about 25 pounds, and owner Duncan Draper has been getting the fluff ball acquainted to the routine.

On Thursday night, Powder was licking the snow off the boots in the ski patrol locker room. Friday morning, she was able to keep her eyes open long enough to have her season pass photo taken.

"At this point it's a lot

Via:: Steamboat Today