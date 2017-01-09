By Jim Patterson

An early morning power outage darkened the homes of a yet-to-be-determined number of Yampa Valley Electric Association customers in west Steamboat Springs and the Clark area Monday, according to Tammi Strickland, member outreach specialist for YVEA.

Strickland said the outage — which began about 4:45 a.m. Monday, originated from a loss of transmission from Excel Energy to the Steamboat Springs Airport substation — which supplies power to west Steamboat — and Clark substation, which feeds the …read more

