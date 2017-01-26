After a lengthy delay Thursday, the Steamboat Springs man charged with 41 felonies related to accusations that he exchanged drugs for sex with underage girls ultimately decided he did not want a preliminary hearing.
The prosecution was prepared to proceed with the preliminary hearing for Miguel Diaz-Martinez.
During preliminary hearings in County Court, a judge determines if there is probable cause for the court to proceed to District Court, where felony trials are held.
On Tuesday, the District …read more
Via:: Steamboat Today
