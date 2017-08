Items from Prince‘s Paisley Park will head to London’s O2 Arena in October as part of an exhibit showcasing ephemera from the late icon’s career.

The My Name Is Prince exhibit also celebrates the 10-year anniversary of Prince’s record-breaking run of 21 straight sold-out shows at the O2 Arena in 2007.

This article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: Prince Items From Paisley Park to Exhibit in London

…read more

Via:: Rolling Stone