By Matt Stensland

An expansion of the only psychiatric hospital between Denver and Salt Lake City, Utah, could help alleviate the mental health woes in Routt County and other communities in western Colorado.

On Wednesday, Mind Springs Health, the largest provider of mental health services in western Colorado, announced it had received $2 million from the Colorado Health Foundation that will go toward a $17,750,000 expansion of the West Springs Hospital in Grand Junction. Mind Springs is now 56 …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today