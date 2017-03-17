By Scott Franz

The Steamboat Springs Planning Commission will have to wait another month to weigh in on initial plans for a large riverside development in the downtown area.

City planners and the RiverView project applicants are still trying to come to an agreement about the path a public trail will take through the 4.5-acre property, which lies along the Yampa River behind Natural Grocers.

The city has been seeking what would amount to an extension of the Yampa River …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today