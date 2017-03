By Joel Reichenberger

The word of the week for the Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club is “perspective,” and Saturday, club U14 Alpine skiing coach Erik Gilbert explained how that was important for his racers.

For the 12- and 13-year olds he’s coaching, it’s not so much about where they finish in a race. It’s about how they feel on the snow during their runs, how they control their speed and their turns.

Saturday, he said his team felt very well …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today