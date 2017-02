Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017

2:34 a.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters were called to help a person having difficulty breathing in the 700 block of Princeton Avenue.

6:20 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to a report of a stolen car in the 600 block of Gilpin Street. The owner had left the car running to warm up, and someone took it. It was recovered in the area.

9:42 a.m. Officers were called to

Via:: Steamboat Today