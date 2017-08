Quincy Jones had already built an exceptional, prolific and wide-ranging career in multiple genres by the time he met Michael Jackson. He toured with Dizzy Gillespie, arranged Frank Sinatra’s “Fly Me to the Moon” and Ray Charles’ Genius

This article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: Quincy Jones Looks Back on the Making of Michael Jackson’s ‘Bad’

…read more

Via:: Rolling Stone