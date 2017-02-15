The Steamboat Jewish community is deeply concerned by the revelation that swastikas were carved or drawn on the lockers and cars of several Jewish students at Steamboat High School.

American Jews have been blessed by the tolerance and religious freedom that this great country has bestowed upon us. We feel that same sense of comfort and belonging as proud Coloradans, and overwhelming feel safe, secure and respected here in Steamboat Springs. But when that sense

Via:: Steamboat Today