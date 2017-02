By Joel Reichenberger

Soroco High School senior DaKota Bruner pulled up from deep early in Saturday’s home girls basketball game against Hayden, as she’s done so many times in her high school career, and as it’s done so many times in that career, the ball swished through the net.

That 3-point shot put Bruner at 1,000 points for her high school career. It was the first of many Ram shots to follow a similar arc as Soroco ran it …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today