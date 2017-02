By Tom Ross

Once Bill Fetcher fully committed to restoring the 70-year-old bulldozer, there was no doubt what his highest priority was. Fetcher reached into his pickup for a bow saw and cut down the willow tree that was growing between the steel track of the little 1947 Caterpillar D2 and its cast iron diesel engine.

Fetcher, who will turn 71 in March, acquired his skills as a mechanic, as well as his tree cutting chops, on

Via:: Steamboat Today