By Teresa Ristow

The Steamboat Springs School District’s state performance ranking has dropped five places to seventh, but district leaders are satisfied with remaining part of the top 4 percent of districts statewide.

The district has been recognized as “Accredited with Distinction,” Colorado’s highest performance rating, each of the six times the rankings have been released by the Colorado Department of Education.

In 2014, the district also boasted the second highest performance score in the state at …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today