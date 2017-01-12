By Kari Dequine Harden/For Steamboat Today

Over the next year, a volume of the Heritage Edition of The Saint John’s Bible will be on display at the Holy Name Catholic Church in Steamboat Springs.

Other reproductions of the first handwritten Bible in more than 500 years reside in places like the Vatican, Yale Universit, and the Library of Congress.

“It’s huge,” to have a copy here, said parishioner Mike Lang, who is helping to organize Steamboat Symphony Orchestra concerts throughout the year as …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today