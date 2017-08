Prince‘s 1987 concert film Sign o’ the Times, which has been out of print in the U.S. since 1991, will be available to watch once again this summer. Showtime has acquired the right to the film and will debut it on September 16th at 9 p.m. EST.

The artist decided to make the movie as a companion

