By Kari Dequine Harden/For Steamboat Today

From a historically passionate and uniquely journalistic perspective, Dee Richards, in her 1976 book “Steamboat Round The Bend,” tells the story of how the community of Steamboat Springs was built.

From the 1874 discovery of hot water bubbling out of a hillside by James Harvey Crawford to the first Fourth of July rodeo and Winter Carnival, Richards details Steamboat’s history through the fundamental social and structural building blocks — the post office, library, school, fire station, …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today