By Teresa Ristow

When photos, videos and even online 3D tours aren’t enough, prospective home buyers can now strap on virtual reality goggles and move through a listing hands-free.

Steamboat Sotheby’s International Realty recently picked up its first virtual reality headset, and it only takes a couple minutes and a phone app to get the feel for the living room inside a listing, such as the five-bedroom luxury home on Bear Drive offered by broker Cam Boyd. …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today